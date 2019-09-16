Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Whitman Education Group Has 1.01 Sentiment

Whitman Education Group Inc (WIX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 102 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 101 reduced and sold holdings in Whitman Education Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 38.50 million shares, down from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Whitman Education Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 68 Increased: 60 New Position: 42.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 27.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 42,718 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 197,314 shares with $25.69M value, up from 154,596 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $118.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $137.82. About 972,160 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 12.95% above currents $137.82 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa reported 20,260 shares. 2,400 are held by Harvey Cap Mngmt. Town & Country National Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Lc reported 7,416 shares. Stewart Patten Lc invested in 5,515 shares. Frontier Investment holds 2,548 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 728,728 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors accumulated 0.12% or 99,157 shares. Asset Management One Co stated it has 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Next, Texas-based fund reported 8,564 shares. Capital Advisors has 32,904 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Vestor Capital Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 675 shares. Finemark Bancorp Tru holds 0.6% or 82,363 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp invested in 150 shares. 15,233 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) stake by 30,100 shares to 58,100 valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) stake by 79,008 shares and now owns 78,477 shares. Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) was reduced too.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.10 billion. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment.

Sylebra Capital Ltd holds 5.14% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. for 781,088 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc owns 269,373 shares or 3.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covey Capital Advisors Llc has 3.75% invested in the company for 22,031 shares. The New York-based Steadfast Capital Management Lp has invested 3.18% in the stock. Valinor Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 300,294 shares.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $124.44. About 342,081 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

