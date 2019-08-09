Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Since Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) and Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) are part of the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 47 0.00 N/A 0.68 68.51 Vince Holding Corp. 13 0.53 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and Vince Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vince Holding Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and Vince Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vince Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is $47, with potential upside of 4.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and Vince Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.4%. 0.85% are Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of Vince Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 3.31% 17.8% -9.58% -6.08% -15.47% 7.02% Vince Holding Corp. 8.42% -2.43% 3.24% 19.69% -28.8% 50.48%

For the past year Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Vince Holding Corp.

Summary

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. beats Vince Holding Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. The company offers a range of womenÂ’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and menÂ’s products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand. It also provides womenÂ’s and menÂ’s footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through Vince.com, an e-commerce platform; and to department stores and specialty stores. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 54 stores, including 40 company-operated full price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlet stores, as well as VINCE.com and e-commerce sites; and sold its products to consumers at approximately 2,300 distribution locations in 40 countries. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.