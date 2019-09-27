Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 40 2.74 58.23M 0.68 68.51 Columbia Sportswear Company 96 1.67 28.93M 4.34 24.44

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company. Columbia Sportswear Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Columbia Sportswear Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 143,777,777.78% 0% 0% Columbia Sportswear Company 30,088,403.54% 16% 11.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 9.32% at a $47.5 consensus price target. Columbia Sportswear Company on the other hand boasts of a $124 consensus price target and a 28.38% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Columbia Sportswear Company looks more robust than Canada Goose Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares and 38.8% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.85% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Columbia Sportswear Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 3.31% 17.8% -9.58% -6.08% -15.47% 7.02% Columbia Sportswear Company 0.73% 4.9% 7.56% 19.44% 24.2% 26.03%

For the past year Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Columbia Sportswear Company

Summary

Columbia Sportswear Company beats on 9 of the 14 factors Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.