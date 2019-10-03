Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Reaches $38.21 After 9.00% Down Move; Internet Gold Golden Lines LTD. – Ordinary Shares (IGLD) Shorts Raised By 46.6%

Internet Gold Golden Lines LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:IGLD) had an increase of 46.6% in short interest. IGLD’s SI was 497,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 46.6% from 339,300 shares previously. With 489,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Internet Gold Golden Lines LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s short sellers to cover IGLD’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 72 shares traded. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) has declined 86.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IGLD News: 12/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES – ON APRIL 10, CO NOTIFIED BY BEZEQ INTERNATIONAL THAT COURT PARTIALLY CERTIFIED CLAIM AS CLASS ACTION; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES 1Q EPS 10C; 24/05/2018 – INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES 1Q REV. $672.0M; 02/04/2018 – SOME IGLD HLDRS ‘LACK’ CONFIDENCE IN EXTERNAL DIRS’ ABILITY:CO; 02/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD:SOME HOLDERS URGING COMPANY TO DISCUSS RESOLUTION; 10/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES SAYS BOARD HAS DECIDED TO CONDUCT A REVIEW OF CO’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AND WORK PLAN FOR COMING YEARS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES 1Q EPS 36C; 10/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN TO REVIEW STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES – BEZEQ INTERNATIONAL’S SERVICE PROVIDER WAS REMOVED FROM THE PROCEEDING IN SPECIFIED CLASS ACTION; 02/04/2018 IGLD TO INCLUDE HOLDERS’ PROPOSED RESOLUTION IN MEETING AGENDA

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) stock decreased 2.03% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has declined 15.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending.

More notable recent Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) news: Internet Gold Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice (September 30, 2019), Internet Gold Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Per Share Requirement (September 05, 2019), Internet Gold Highlights Relating to Searchlight Transaction (June 24, 2019), INTERNET GOLD ANNOUNCES 1-FOR-100 REVERSE SHARES SPLIT OF ORDINARY SHARES EFFECTIVE AS OF AUGUST 16, 2019 (August 13, 2019), Internet Gold Receives Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Maintenance of a Minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares of $5000000 (June 03, 2019).

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company has market cap of $6.68 million. The firm offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises.

Analysts await Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. GOOS’s profit will be $38.30M for 27.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Canada Goose Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -318.75% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering CanadaGooseHoldings (NYSE:GOOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CanadaGooseHoldings has $4800 highest and $4700 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 24.31% above currents $38.21 stock price. CanadaGooseHoldings had 5 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 15 by DA Davidson.