Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Textile – Apparel Clothing company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has 0.85% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose Holdings Inc. N/A 44 68.51 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.67 3.57 2.40

The potential upside of the peers is 121.42%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 3.31% 17.8% -9.58% -6.08% -15.47% 7.02% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Canada Goose Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.