Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF) Analysts See $0.20 EPS; Briggs & Stratton (BGG)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Briggs & Stratton Corp (BGG) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 67 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 60 reduced and sold their positions in Briggs & Stratton Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 34.28 million shares, down from 35.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Briggs & Stratton Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 44 Increased: 43 New Position: 24.

Analysts expect Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter's $0.19 EPS. T_CF's profit would be $23.15 million giving it 7.10 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.'s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. It closed at $5.68 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, makes, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. The company has market cap of $402.07 million. It operates in two divisions, Engines and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Analysts await Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BGG’s profit will be $19.35M for 5.20 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Briggs & Stratton Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% EPS growth.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation for 4.47 million shares. Augustine Asset Management Inc owns 111,675 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 0.3% invested in the company for 30,883 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 45,089 shares.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 138,179 shares traded. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) has declined 40.58% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.01% the S&P500.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. The company has market cap of $657.45 million. It operates in two divisions, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. It has a 11.71 P/E ratio. The Canaccord Genuity segment offers investment banking, advisory, sales and research, and trading services.