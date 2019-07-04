Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

As Biotechnology companies, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 12 2.84 N/A -0.34 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

The shares of both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.13% and 16.2% respectively. Competitively, 0.6% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.