Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

We are comparing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 11 2.61 N/A -0.34 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.13% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -68.52% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 7.61% stronger performance.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.