Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.16 N/A -4.80 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 127.15 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Translate Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 107.10% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares and 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.