Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 11 2.81 N/A -0.34 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1588.03 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.13% and 5.5%. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.