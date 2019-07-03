Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 12 2.84 N/A -0.34 0.00 Motif Bio plc 4 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Motif Bio plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Motif Bio plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.13% and 6.46%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52% Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Motif Bio plc.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Motif Bio plc.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.