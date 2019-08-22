Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

As Biotechnology companies, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 8 2.11 N/A -4.80 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a 246.26% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.13% and 59.8% respectively. Comparatively, 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.