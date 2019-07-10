Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 11 2.77 N/A -0.34 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Immutep Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Immutep Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Immutep Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.13% and 10.32%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52% Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Immutep Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Immutep Limited.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.