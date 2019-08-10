Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

As Biotechnology companies, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 9 2.42 N/A -4.80 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.06 N/A -22.38 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 185.31% and its average price target is $20.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.13% and 35.9%. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.