Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.56 N/A -4.80 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Genmab A/S on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 17.11% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 21.13% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 4 of the 5 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.