Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Contrasting side by side

Both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 6 2.21 N/A -4.80 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $37, with potential upside of 19.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 51.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.