Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Contrasting side by side

Since Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 12 2.84 N/A -0.34 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.24 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, which is potential 66.21% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.13% and 0%. Comparatively, 0.1% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was more bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.