Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Contrasting side by side

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.33 N/A -4.80 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.58 N/A -4.33 0.00

Gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.'s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Ratings and recommendations for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 640.07% and its consensus price target is $20.5.

Institutional investors owned 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.