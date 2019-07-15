Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has 21.13% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

The potential upside of the competitors is 133.00%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s competitors beat Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.