Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

Since Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 8 2.23 N/A -4.80 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.13% and 25.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.