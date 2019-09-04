Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.18 N/A -4.80 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.54 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Analyst Ratings

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 43.70% and its average price target is $31.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.13% and 97.45% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance while Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.