Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Comparing side by side

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 10 3.06 N/A -4.80 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 4.23 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 213.17% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.