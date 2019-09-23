Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparing side by side

Since Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 6 2.30 N/A -4.80 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.12 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $77, while its potential upside is 50.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.13% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.