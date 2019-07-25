Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Comparison side by side

Both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 10 2.73 N/A -0.34 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 516.94 N/A -1.68 0.00

Demonstrates Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Ardelyx Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Ardelyx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.13% and 84.6% respectively. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -68.52% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 74.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.