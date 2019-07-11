Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Contrasting side by side

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 11 2.97 N/A -0.34 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 28.11 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Amarin Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 62.65% and its consensus price target is $35.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 21.13% and 48.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -68.52% weaker performance while Amarin Corporation plc has 24.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.