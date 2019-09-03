Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparison side by side

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.09 N/A -4.80 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.68 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 148.01% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.13% and 50.4% respectively. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.