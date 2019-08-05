Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Analysts See $-0.80 EPS; Universal Electronics (UEIC) Sentiment Is 2.28

Analysts expect Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $-0.9 EPS. After having $-1.20 EPS previously, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 43,520 shares traded. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) has declined 83.87% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CANF News: 23/03/2018 – CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CAN-FITE HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF NIS 12.1 MLN VS NIS 31.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/03/2018 – CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING; 09/03/2018 – CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA REPORTS $5M REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING; 06/03/2018 Can-Fite to Participate in Panel Discussions on Latest Drug Developments in NASH at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 23/03/2018 – Can-Fite Reports 2017 Financial Results & Provides Clinical Update; 09/03/2018 – CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS TO RECEIVE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $5 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Can-Fite to Present the Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Fibrogenic Effects of Namodenoson in NAFLD/NASH Pre-clinical Studies at the; 09/03/2018 – CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD – WILL ISSUE 3.3 MLN REGISTERED ADSS OF CAN-FITE AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.50 PER ADS IN A REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – Can-Fite to Present the Anti-lnflammatory and Anti-Fibrogenic Effects of Namodenoson in NAFLD/NASH Pre-clinical Studies at the 2018 International Liver Congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL)

Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 73 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 32 reduced and sold stock positions in Universal Electronics Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 12.36 million shares, up from 11.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Universal Electronics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 25 Increased: 47 New Position: 26.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company has market cap of $10.02 million. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction.

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and makes pre-programmed and universal wireless remote control products, audio-video accessories, software, and intelligent wireless automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company has market cap of $547.45 million. The firm offers universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It has a 47.88 P/E ratio. It also provides proprietary and standards RF sensors for residential security, safety, and automation applications; and audio-video accessories, as well as licenses intellectual property, including its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes.

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $1.20 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $5.54M for 24.69 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -671.43% EPS growth.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. for 117,200 shares. Wellington Shields & Co. Llc owns 72,967 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.12% invested in the company for 112,382 shares. The Illinois-based Sg Capital Management Llc has invested 0.91% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 387,926 shares.

The stock increased 2.62% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 72,512 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) has risen 22.34% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending.