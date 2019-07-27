Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Analysts See $-0.80 EPS; Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Shorts Up By 7.79%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) had an increase of 7.79% in short interest. FET’s SI was 7.75 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.79% from 7.19 million shares previously. With 1.78 million avg volume, 4 days are for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s short sellers to cover FET’s short positions. The SI to Forum Energy Technologies Inc’s float is 9.78%. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 2.71 million shares traded or 162.70% up from the average. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 62.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 07/03/2018 S&P REVISES FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q REV. $250.0M, EST. $245.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET); 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Position in Forum Energy

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $261.59 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 89.33 million shares or 3.11% less from 92.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 960,368 are owned by Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 239,823 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 60,529 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 32,699 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% or 129,324 shares in its portfolio. 34,706 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 39,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intl Grp Incorporated Inc has 51,677 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd reported 150,356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 789,342 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 298,085 shares stake. Btim Corp has invested 0.05% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Assetmark invested in 1,090 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Forum Energy Tech (NYSE:FET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Forum Energy Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.