Camtek Ltd. (CAMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Since Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camtek Ltd. 9 2.38 N/A 0.51 18.07 Universal Display Corporation 140 30.45 N/A 1.76 95.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Universal Display Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Camtek Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Camtek Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Universal Display Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Camtek Ltd. and Universal Display Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camtek Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Universal Display Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Camtek Ltd. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Universal Display Corporation’s beta is 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Camtek Ltd. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Universal Display Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Universal Display Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Camtek Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Camtek Ltd. and Universal Display Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camtek Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Display Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Universal Display Corporation’s average price target is $162.4, while its potential downside is -13.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.4% of Camtek Ltd. shares and 85.2% of Universal Display Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 62.7% of Camtek Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.8% are Universal Display Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camtek Ltd. -7.91% -12.88% 1.43% 11.92% 12.06% 35.89% Universal Display Corporation -1.13% -3.3% 41.9% 70.87% 68.03% 78.41%

For the past year Camtek Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Universal Display Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Universal Display Corporation beats Camtek Ltd.

Camtek Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for semiconductor wafers, integrated circuit substrates, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel. It operates in two segments, Microelectronics and PCB. The companyÂ’s AOI systems are computerized systems that optically inspect various types of electronic product components for defect caused during the manufacturing process, as well as used to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor fabrication and PCB industries. It offers various AOI systems, which include Eagle, Falcon, and Condor systems for the semiconductor industry; and Phoenix Fi, Phoenix, Dragon, Orion, Phoenix Photo Tool, and CVR-100 for the PCB industry. The company also offers functional ink technology products, which could be used in various applications in the field of electronic manufacturing. It serves semiconductor fabrication, PCB, electronic packaging, and electronics supply chain industries in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.