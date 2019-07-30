Camtek Ltd. (CAMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Both Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) and Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camtek Ltd. 9 2.78 N/A 0.51 18.07 Synopsys Inc. 115 6.27 N/A 3.81 31.54

In table 1 we can see Camtek Ltd. and Synopsys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Synopsys Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Camtek Ltd. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Camtek Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Synopsys Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camtek Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Synopsys Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Camtek Ltd. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Synopsys Inc. has beta of 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Camtek Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Synopsys Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Camtek Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synopsys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Camtek Ltd. and Synopsys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camtek Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Synopsys Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Synopsys Inc. has a consensus target price of $125.75, with potential downside of -7.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.4% of Camtek Ltd. shares and 93.2% of Synopsys Inc. shares. Insiders owned 62.7% of Camtek Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Synopsys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camtek Ltd. -7.91% -12.88% 1.43% 11.92% 12.06% 35.89% Synopsys Inc. 0.73% 2.26% 19.44% 28.79% 33.75% 42.72%

For the past year Camtek Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Synopsys Inc.

Summary

Synopsys Inc. beats Camtek Ltd. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Camtek Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for semiconductor wafers, integrated circuit substrates, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel. It operates in two segments, Microelectronics and PCB. The companyÂ’s AOI systems are computerized systems that optically inspect various types of electronic product components for defect caused during the manufacturing process, as well as used to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor fabrication and PCB industries. It offers various AOI systems, which include Eagle, Falcon, and Condor systems for the semiconductor industry; and Phoenix Fi, Phoenix, Dragon, Orion, Phoenix Photo Tool, and CVR-100 for the PCB industry. The company also offers functional ink technology products, which could be used in various applications in the field of electronic manufacturing. It serves semiconductor fabrication, PCB, electronic packaging, and electronics supply chain industries in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizer development kits; physical prototyping solutions consisting of HAPS hardware and HAPS protocompiler tools; and hybrid prototyping solutions, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers software quality and security testing tools that help companies reduce the risk of defects and vulnerabilities in development, as well as across the software supply chain; manufacturing solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.