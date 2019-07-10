Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Contrasting side by side

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camtek Ltd. 9 2.32 N/A 0.51 18.07 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 12 0.51 N/A 0.37 37.37

Table 1 highlights Camtek Ltd. and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Camtek Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Camtek Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camtek Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 7.1%

Risk & Volatility

Camtek Ltd. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Camtek Ltd. are 3.5 and 2.6. Competitively, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has 3.3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Camtek Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Camtek Ltd. and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camtek Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is $14, which is potential 1.67% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of Camtek Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 62.7% of Camtek Ltd. shares. Competitively, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camtek Ltd. -7.91% -12.88% 1.43% 11.92% 12.06% 35.89% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. -0.22% 21.29% 10.23% 46.47% -23.5% 64.11%

For the past year Camtek Ltd. has weaker performance than Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. beats Camtek Ltd.

Camtek Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for semiconductor wafers, integrated circuit substrates, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel. It operates in two segments, Microelectronics and PCB. The companyÂ’s AOI systems are computerized systems that optically inspect various types of electronic product components for defect caused during the manufacturing process, as well as used to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor fabrication and PCB industries. It offers various AOI systems, which include Eagle, Falcon, and Condor systems for the semiconductor industry; and Phoenix Fi, Phoenix, Dragon, Orion, Phoenix Photo Tool, and CVR-100 for the PCB industry. The company also offers functional ink technology products, which could be used in various applications in the field of electronic manufacturing. It serves semiconductor fabrication, PCB, electronic packaging, and electronics supply chain industries in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.