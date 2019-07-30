Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Comparison side by side

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camtek Ltd. 9 2.81 N/A 0.51 18.07 Enphase Energy Inc. 12 7.41 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Camtek Ltd. and Enphase Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camtek Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Enphase Energy Inc. 0.00% 368% -1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Camtek Ltd.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Enphase Energy Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Camtek Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Enphase Energy Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Camtek Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enphase Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Camtek Ltd. and Enphase Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camtek Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Enphase Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Enphase Energy Inc.’s average price target is $11.2, while its potential downside is -47.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Camtek Ltd. and Enphase Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.4% and 48.3%. Camtek Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 62.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Enphase Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camtek Ltd. -7.91% -12.88% 1.43% 11.92% 12.06% 35.89% Enphase Energy Inc. 4.67% 52.03% 89.84% 162.23% 181.47% 208.25%

For the past year Camtek Ltd. has weaker performance than Enphase Energy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Enphase Energy Inc. beats Camtek Ltd.

Camtek Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for semiconductor wafers, integrated circuit substrates, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel. It operates in two segments, Microelectronics and PCB. The companyÂ’s AOI systems are computerized systems that optically inspect various types of electronic product components for defect caused during the manufacturing process, as well as used to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor fabrication and PCB industries. It offers various AOI systems, which include Eagle, Falcon, and Condor systems for the semiconductor industry; and Phoenix Fi, Phoenix, Dragon, Orion, Phoenix Photo Tool, and CVR-100 for the PCB industry. The company also offers functional ink technology products, which could be used in various applications in the field of electronic manufacturing. It serves semiconductor fabrication, PCB, electronic packaging, and electronics supply chain industries in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services. The company sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers through original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.