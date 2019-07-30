Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; WESTMORELAND COAL CO (WLBAQ) Shorts Lowered By 1.8%

WESTMORELAND COAL CO (OTCMKTS:WLBAQ) had a decrease of 1.8% in short interest. WLBAQ’s SI was 38,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.8% from 38,900 shares previously. With 108,400 avg volume, 0 days are for WESTMORELAND COAL CO (OTCMKTS:WLBAQ)’s short sellers to cover WLBAQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 15.59% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0123. About 10,500 shares traded. Westmoreland Coal Company (OTCMKTS:WLBAQ) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. CAMT’s profit would be $5.85M giving it 15.61 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Camtek Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 165,735 shares traded or 15.98% up from the average. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 12.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer; 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Westmoreland Coal Company, an energy mining company, produces and sells thermal coal primarily to utility customers. The company has market cap of $231,549. It also produces and sells lignite and surface mined coal products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates coal mines in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Ohio, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Camtek Ltd. provides metrology and inspection equipment, and software solutions for the advanced packaging, memory, CMOS image sensors, MEMS, RF, and other divisions in the semiconductors industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $365.08 million. The firm offers automated optical inspection and metrology systems that optically inspect and measure various types of electronic product components for defects caused during the manufacturing process, as well as to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor industry. It has a 17.53 P/E ratio.