Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) Comparing side by side

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) compete against each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World Holdings Inc. 13 0.22 N/A 0.25 49.44 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 22 4.06 N/A 3.02 7.62

Table 1 demonstrates Camping World Holdings Inc. and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Camping World Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Camping World Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Camping World Holdings Inc. and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World Holdings Inc. 0.00% 42.1% 0.9% Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 5.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Camping World Holdings Inc. and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World Holdings Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 35.87% for Camping World Holdings Inc. with average price target of $16.4. On the other hand, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s potential upside is 4.08% and its average price target is $24.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Camping World Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Camping World Holdings Inc. and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 96.4% respectively. 0.8% are Camping World Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.85% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camping World Holdings Inc. -12.07% -16.26% -17.7% -26.96% -41.39% 7.92% Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.66% 2.36% 9.79% 11.6% 27.09% 17.36%

For the past year Camping World Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Mack-Cali Realty Corporation beats Camping World Holdings Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, repair parts, RV accessories and supplies, and RV repair and maintenance services. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of 137 RV-centric retail locations under the Camping World brand in 36 states of the United States; and 2 OvertonÂ’s locations. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.