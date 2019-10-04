Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) is a company in the REIT – Office industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Camping World Holdings Inc. has 99.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 81.72% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Camping World Holdings Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 1.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Camping World Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World Holdings Inc. 321,208,530.81% -21.60% -0.40% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Camping World Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World Holdings Inc. 27.11M 8 0.00 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.30 1.38 2.46

The competitors have a potential upside of 47.56%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Camping World Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camping World Holdings Inc. 5.11% -3.62% -18.84% -15.78% -45.84% 3.46% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year Camping World Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Camping World Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Camping World Holdings Inc.'s competitors Current Ratio is 1.40 and has 0.20 Quick Ratio.

Dividends

Camping World Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Camping World Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Camping World Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, repair parts, RV accessories and supplies, and RV repair and maintenance services. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of 137 RV-centric retail locations under the Camping World brand in 36 states of the United States; and 2 OvertonÂ’s locations. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.