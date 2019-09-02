Camping World Holdings (CWH) to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019; Last Week Bank of America (BAC) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 26.86% above currents $27.51 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 26. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target. See Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $30.5000 New Target: $29.5000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $37.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $36 New Target: $37 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Sell Downgrade

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:CWH) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Camping World Holdings Inc’s current price of $7.60 translates into 0.96% yield. Camping World Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 1.11M shares traded or 34.51% up from the average. Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has declined 45.84% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CWH News: 22/03/2018 – Gander Outdoors Prepares for Grand Opening in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; 15/03/2018 – CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 14, 2018, CWGS GROUP, LLC, UNIT OF CO ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO INITIATE A SYNDICATION PROCESS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CAMPING WORLD – DETERMINED PORTION OF OUTSIDE BASIS DTA RELATED TO DEAL FOR INTERESTS IN CWGS ENTERPRISES NOT EXPECTED TO BE REALIZED IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 29/03/2018 – CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC – CWGS GROUP, LLC, AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF COMPANY, HAS ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C AFTER RESTATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – CAMPING WORLD 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 41C, EST. 42C; 31/05/2018 – CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC CWH.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.08 PER COMMON UNIT ON CWGS ENTERPRISES, LLC’S COMMON UNITS; 14/03/2018 – Camping World Announces Deal To Acquire River City Recreation World In The Little Rock, Arkansas Market; 28/03/2018 – CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC – DEAL TO ACQUIRE DIXIE RV SUPERSTORE LOCATED IN NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA; 19/04/2018 – Camping World Announces Planned Expansion with New SuperCenters in Illinois, Kansas and Louisiana

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 217,978 shares. Manikay Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 3.00 million shares. Retirement Planning Group invested in 9,740 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wendell David Associates accumulated 24,902 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.99% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14.22M shares. 106,415 are held by Mufg Americas. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 22,344 shares in its portfolio. Menlo Ltd has invested 3.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Court Place Advsr Lc accumulated 68,694 shares. Limited Ca reported 22,006 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 2.49M shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,213 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 62,850 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Lc invested in 239 shares. Spectrum Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 180 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $251.57 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 9.79 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Another recent and important Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “7 Activist Stocks for Investors to Consider – Investorplace.com” on September 21, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Camping World Holdings has $20 highest and $900 lowest target. $14.17’s average target is 86.45% above currents $7.6 stock price. Camping World Holdings had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle owners and camping enthusiasts. The company has market cap of $638.11 million. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers new and used RVs, repair parts, RV accessories and supplies, and RV repair and maintenance services.