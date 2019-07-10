Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Increased Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC); Wns (Holdings) LTD Sponsored (WNS) Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 88.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 1,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $244.07. About 193,887 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wns (Holdings) Ltd. Sponsored (WNS) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 22,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 244,979 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 267,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wns (Holdings) Ltd. Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.16. About 48,244 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 885,323 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $308.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 105,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Paycom Surges But These Analysts Remain Sidelined – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.