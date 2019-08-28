Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lifted Its Holding in Domtar (UFS) by $1.22 Million; Vertex One Asset Management Holds Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 122.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.57. About 302,351 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 180.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 24,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 38,725 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 20,394 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 330,000 shares to 391,500 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.