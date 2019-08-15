Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Upped Its Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Holding by $1.01 Million; Valuation Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Weitz Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $23.44 Million

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 397.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 5,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 1,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $246.38. About 656,280 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX)

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc analyzed 442,337 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 804,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.23 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $174.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 7.01 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.87 million shares. Buckhead Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.54% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oak Assoc Limited Oh holds 1.69% or 516,523 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc reported 64,564 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks owns 1,300 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 28,472 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Kansas-based Cognios Cap Lc has invested 0.74% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 117,462 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,912 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability owns 42,700 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers accumulated 3,766 shares. Bowling Port has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Arga Inv Mngmt LP holds 0.25% or 31,125 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.20 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 223,153 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $64.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swift Run Capital Ltd Company reported 1,040 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.57% or 201,366 shares. South State reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nebraska-based Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.29% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Envestnet Asset invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd has invested 0.35% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Charles Schwab stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Beach Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,540 shares. Moreover, Ci Invs Inc has 1.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 741,465 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 12,008 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 1.16M shares stake. Iowa Commercial Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 958 shares. Shell Asset Management Commerce accumulated 26,509 shares.

