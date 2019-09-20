Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Raised National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Position by $1.40 Million as Share Price Declined; Utah Retirement Systems Stake in Garmin LTD (GRMN) Lifted by $367,271

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by 816.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 26,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The hedge fund held 30,192 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 3,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 78,351 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 26,127 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 21,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 225,295 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold NFG shares while 98 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 59.75 million shares or 2.66% less from 61.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). 312,382 are held by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 1,688 shares or 0% of the stock. S&T Bank Pa holds 0.12% or 10,081 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Moreover, First Trust Lp has 0.07% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Citadel Ltd Llc has 0% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 169,142 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated accumulated 381,811 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 10,480 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 16,059 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 144,500 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,709 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 695,574 shares stake. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 6,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,508 shares or 0% of the stock.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T (NYSE:IPG) by 22,805 shares to 9,616 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 23,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,252 shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,633 shares to 229,063 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,297 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

