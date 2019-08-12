Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Cut Its Position in Realty Income (O) as Stock Value Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake by $30.85 Million as Stock Value Declined

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $129.91. About 438,538 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 9,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 350,224 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income Is A Strong ‘Bye’ – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income: An Overpriced SWAN Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Lc reported 21,186 shares. Moreover, Invest Advsrs Limited has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Macquarie Group Ltd has 123,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 244,843 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc stated it has 6.80M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Citadel Limited Liability Co owns 10,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Co owns 314,257 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc reported 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 26,281 were reported by Fdx Incorporated. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 132 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Intl Group Incorporated invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 36,885 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs. Archford Cap Strategies holds 10,618 shares. 44,418 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Gru.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 29,206 shares to 51,214 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 91,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Geopark Ltd.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares to 4.03M shares, valued at $643.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 0.07% or 54,200 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 21,511 shares. Alta Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 221,509 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 35,467 shares. Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,107 shares. 110,455 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn. 6,750 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability reported 10.32M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 922,612 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 61,392 shares. Welch Prtnrs Ltd Ny invested in 4,958 shares. Smith Moore And reported 6,454 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Co invested in 2.16% or 384,985 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 4,277 shares. Regal Inv Limited Company stated it has 18,525 shares.