Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Increases Stake in Hni (HNI); Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Cut Hess (HES) Holding by $13.02 Million as Stock Rose

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 27.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 206,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 542,193 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.47M, down from 748,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.91. About 3.18 million shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 386.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 21,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% . The hedge fund held 27,321 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $967,000, up from 5,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 266,894 shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q EPS 6c; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CORPORATION CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 ORGANIC SALES TO BE UP 5 TO 8 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HNI SAYS JEFFREY D. LORENGER NAMED PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – RETIREMENT OF STAN ASKREN AND PROMOTION OF JEFFREY LORENGER AS PRESIDENT; 17/05/2018 – HNI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 24-25; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JANUARY 2021 TO APRIL 2023 WITH OPTION FOR TWO ADDITIONAL ONE-YEAR EXTENSIONS; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corp Raises Dividend to 29.5c; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 9, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees Full-Year Organic Sales Up 5%-8%; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CO, CERTAIN UNITS & OTHERS ENTERED THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ON APRIL 20

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 69,555 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 98,616 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Co reported 256 shares. Mackay Shields Llc invested in 38,534 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs invested 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 3,297 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 25,621 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 236 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 2.33% or 371,061 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,803 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 11,468 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 13,697 shares. 1.20 million are held by Letko Brosseau Assoc. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 1.40 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 167,587 shares.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hess Announces Arrival of Liza Destiny Offshore Guyana – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hess Announces Another Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana at Tripletail – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,225 shares to 1,577 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HNI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 2.06% less from 30.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Lta has 0.06% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Northern Trust accumulated 727,111 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 0.29% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) or 6.67M shares. Bbt Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.62% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 4,035 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 209,038 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 1.30 million shares. Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). First Trust Lp reported 38,098 shares stake. American Intll Group holds 111,513 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability reported 20,823 shares. Zebra Mngmt Lc holds 0.42% or 22,621 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 102,447 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 34,904 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI).

More notable recent HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why HNI’s Shares Plunged 10.7% Today – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Announces New Chief Information Officer NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HNI Corporation Needs To Be Better In A Tough Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HNI Corporation First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.