Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Upped By $1.01 Million Its Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Position; Trevena (TRVN) Sellers Increased By 2.57% Their Shorts

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) had an increase of 2.57% in short interest. TRVN’s SI was 6.65 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.57% from 6.48M shares previously. With 923,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s short sellers to cover TRVN’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.0329 during the last trading session, reaching $0.82. About 384,314 shares traded. Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) has declined 34.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TRVN News: 07/03/2018 – TREVENA INC – COMPANY EXPECTS THAT EXPENSES WILL DECREASE IN 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 05/04/2018 – Trevena: Chief Executive Officer Maxine Gowen to Retire on Oct 1; 08/03/2018 – TREVENA INC TRVN.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $5; 05/04/2018 – Trevena Announces Retirement of Maxine Gowen, Ph.D., Effective Oct 1, and Planned Promotion of Carrie L. Bourdow to Pres and CEO; 05/04/2018 – TREVENA REPORTS RETIREMENT OF MAXINE GOWEN, PH.D., EFFECTIVE; 07/03/2018 – TREVENA SAYS OLINVO PDUFA DATE NOV. 2; 21/05/2018 – Trevena Appoints Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer; 03/05/2018 – TREVENA: OLICERIDINE NDA ON TRACK FOR POTENTIAL NOV. APPROVAL; 05/04/2018 – Trevena: Bourdow Currently Serves as Executive Vice Pres, Oper Chief; 07/03/2018 – Trevena 4Q Loss/Shr 24c

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) stake by 397.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc acquired 4,053 shares as Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 5,073 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 1,020 last quarter. Becton Dickinson And Co now has $68.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. The company has market cap of $74.92 million. The Company’s product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.92% above currents $253.92 stock price. Becton had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.