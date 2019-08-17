Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Boosted By $301,872 Its Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) Holding; Tobam Has Boosted Mohawk Industries (MHK) Position

Tobam increased Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) stake by 84.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam acquired 6,456 shares as Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Tobam holds 14,135 shares with $1.78M value, up from 7,679 last quarter. Mohawk Industries Inc now has $8.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $111.34. About 682,001 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) stake by 127.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc acquired 18,867 shares as Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT)’s stock declined 4.33%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 33,650 shares with $567,000 value, up from 14,783 last quarter. Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I now has $515.26 million valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 88,331 shares traded. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 15.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT)

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $826,500 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by ROBERTS DAVID N, worth $826,500 on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold MITT shares while 25 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.79 million shares or 18.34% more from 17.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 106,858 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 42,843 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 24,979 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co owns 85,568 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 960,827 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 63,801 shares. Legal And General Gru Public invested in 5,155 shares. Principal Group holds 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) or 34,886 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp accumulated 43,497 shares or 0% of the stock. 299,077 are held by Stifel Financial. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Utd Services Automobile Association owns 105,118 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 41,748 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 1,800 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Cacti Asset Llc has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% or 11,231 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 18,469 shares in its portfolio. Impala Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 885,310 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 10 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.06% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 37,009 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 3,396 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Management LP holds 11,689 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based New England & Mngmt Inc has invested 0.45% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Aqr Capital Limited reported 2,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 4,596 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 540 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company invested in 16,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $235,375 activity. Shares for $235,375 were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE.