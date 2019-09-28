Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (WMB) Cut by $606,788 as Shares Declined; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Increased Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $14.63 Million as Share Price Declined

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (WMB) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 21,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 8,043 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226,000, down from 29,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 4.89 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 411.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 107,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 133,706 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.22M, up from 26,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.03 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $32.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 191,596 shares to 238,500 shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 119,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,463 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 14,104 shares to 18,428 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 3,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.