Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Trimmed Its Domtar (UFS) Stake by $988,064; Stock Value Declined; Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stake Held by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 651,390 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.31M, up from 633,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 263,247 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 22,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 16,269 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724,000, down from 38,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 703,474 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 198,660 shares to 456,235 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 162,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,254 shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MBUU shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 19.80 million shares or 2.44% less from 20.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 5,378 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 13,975 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 32,900 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 1.72% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 284,326 shares. Alberta Invest Management reported 8,200 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.04% or 1.10 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co has 32,000 shares. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 1% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 94,014 shares. Pnc Financial Service holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 9,291 shares. Century reported 0.01% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Globeflex Lp holds 0.41% or 50,561 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Invest House holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 15,000 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold UFS shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 57.24 million shares or 1.17% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv owns 41,879 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 11,671 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.24% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 16,635 shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp has 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 104,760 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt invested in 98,658 shares. 7,053 were accumulated by Cutter And Co Brokerage Inc. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 24,300 shares stake. Bessemer Gp, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,718 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Co accumulated 156,390 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 72,139 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 1.36M shares.

Analysts await Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 47.95% or $0.70 from last year’s $1.46 per share. UFS’s profit will be $47.57 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Domtar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.