Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Boosted Stake in Lithia Motors (LAD) by $484,154; Stanley Capital Management Decreased Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding as Valuation Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) by 104.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 8,011 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, up from 3,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Lithia Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 386,490 shares traded or 56.83% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 133,837 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 159,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 16.13 million shares traded or 112.02% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel delays vote to approve auto safety chief; 26/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20 – union; 27/03/2018 – REG-GoTech Group plc: Proposed disposal of Sportsdata Limited and notice of GM; 26/04/2018 – GM CFO CHUCK STEVENS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q International Adj Ebit $0.2 Billion; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS IT WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1 BLN IN GM CRUISE UPON SOFTBANK DEAL CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – STEVENS SAYS KOREA DEAL COULD HELP GM 2019 PROFIT BY $500M; 20/04/2018 – GM CONFIRMS DEADLINE EXTENSION IN KOREA TALKS; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO START PHASE 3 GM-1271 STUDY IN AML IN 3Q

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.94 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 453,419 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Lc invested 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Mackay Shields holds 309,186 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Company Inc has 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 66,935 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.17% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Alyeska Inv Grp Limited Partnership has 0.53% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.01 million shares. Acg Wealth holds 5,235 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.37% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Regal Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 6,693 shares. Sei Investments reported 921,135 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Natixis invested 0.33% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). North Star Invest Management accumulated 0.02% or 5,571 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has 0.88% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 2,352 shares. Paloma Partners Com reported 8,521 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 51,300 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.03% or 7,816 shares in its portfolio. 79,134 were accumulated by Punch And Associate Inc. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 3,100 shares. Smith Graham And Company Investment Advsrs LP reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 1.31 million shares. New York-based Jefferies Gp Limited Liability has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Brinker accumulated 7,979 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Indexiq Advisors Lc holds 0.05% or 13,681 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 3,098 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.03% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 235,252 are held by Wells Fargo And Com Mn.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6,957 shares to 5,008 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,890 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).