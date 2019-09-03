Campbell Soup (CPB) Stock Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America; The Price Objective Given is $40.0000; Shorts at Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Raised By 0.41%

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its stock rating noted as Underperform by analysts at Bank of America. Bank of America currently has a $40.0000 TP on the $12.64 billion market cap company or -11.11% downside potential. This was disclosed in a report on 3 September.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) had an increase of 0.41% in short interest. AXDX's SI was 15.46 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.41% from 15.40 million shares previously. With 203,000 avg volume, 76 days are for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)'s short sellers to cover AXDX's short positions. The SI to Accelerate Diagnostics Inc's float is 51.93%. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 157,806 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup has $4300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $41.67’s average target is -7.40% below currents $45 stock price. Campbell Soup had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 6 with “Market Perform”.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $12.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 64.38 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

The stock increased 3.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 11.45M shares traded or 380.47% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $224.69M for 14.06 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012.

