Campbell Soup (CPB) Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Boosted Position by $981,008; Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $507,920 as Stock Rose

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Campbell Soup (CPB) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 25,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 52,474 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 26,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Campbell Soup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 498,395 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Campbell Soup To Baa2 On Pending Snyder’s-Lance Deal; Stable Outlook; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits; company cuts forecast, to review portfolio; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–3rd Update; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–5th Update; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES +10 TO +11%; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO BE DOWN IN FY 2019 DUE TO COST INFLATION, HIT BY IMPORT TARIFFS, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS COST

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 291,586 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.49 million, down from 297,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $78.21. About 888,696 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,164 shares to 48,875 shares, valued at $87.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 51,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,377 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 141,869 shares to 304,209 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.