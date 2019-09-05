Campbell Soup (CPB) Lost It’s Piper Jaffray “Underweight” Rating; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Covered By 8 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $25400 highest and $195 lowest target. $221.11’s average target is 25.04% above currents $176.83 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 3. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Goldman Sachs reinitiated the shares of VRTX in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 7. See Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) latest ratings:

Piper Jaffray gave Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) shares a new “Neutral” rating in a a research report issued to clients on Wednesday morning. This is upgrade from the last “Underweight” rating. The company now has $45.0000 PT on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), suggesting -0.16% downside potential.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $13.57 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 64.48 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Campbell Soup has $5000 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is -3.86% below currents $45.07 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Thursday, June 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 4. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CPB in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.92M for 14.08 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 2.40 million shares traded or 2.73% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. Some Historical CPB News; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 09/03/2018 – MOODY'S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER'S-LA; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Soup: With Hilado's Election, Campbell's Board Will Consist of 13 Members; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 18/05/2018 – JUST IN: After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their quarterly earnings, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that "as a cover up for other problems" (via @loriannlarocco); 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 60C; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director; 18/05/2018 – Campbell's CEO Denise Morrison Steps Down as Consumer Tastes Shift (Video)

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Campbell Soup Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CPB) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB)? – yahoo.com” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Campbell Soup unloads European chips business – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup +4% after margin improvement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CPB, AMBA, MRVL, BIG – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company has market cap of $45.45 billion. The firm focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and advancing its research and development programs. It has a 20.75 P/E ratio. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $176.83. About 1.00 million shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical VRTX News; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex's rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 04/05/2018 – L3's Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 30/05/2018 – Moody's Assigns Vertex Aerospace B2 Rating, Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES